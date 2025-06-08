Woman is heartbroken after solving bittersweet dog mystery

Miami, Florida - When Krystal Castillo from Miami moved into her new home, she had no idea what an emotional discovery she would soon make about a much-loved dog .

While exploring her garden, the 33-year-old came across a gravestone with the inscription "Honey."

Curious and moved, she wondered who or what might be buried here.

"Found this in our backyard when we moved in and wondered what she must have been like and how loved she must have been," she wrote in a TikTok video about the mystery.

Months later, Castillo found the answer to her question.

While cleaning up, she found forgotten photos on a closet's dusty top shelf.

The pictures showed a female collie, who was apparently the deceased dog Honey.

"I had only seen the [grave] stone, and this gave me a glimpse into what she looked like and how loved she was," Castillo told Newsweek.

"It broke my heart when I found them, because I always wondered what Honey must have been like."