Young mother introduces newborn baby to her dog – his reaction breaks her heart

Gus the pug reacted very differently to his owner's newborn baby than she had expected him to – and a video of the awkward first meeting is now viral.

As soon as the baby was in the house, Gus the pug ran away. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@heather.frosty

In the video, Gus looks sadly into the camera of the new mother, who is back home after three days in the hospital.

"Gus was not happy," Frost concludes in the caption.

The mother told Newsweek the bittersweet story in more detail.

"I saw Gus when I walked in the door and he came up and sniffed me and looked at the baby in my arms," Frost said.

"A few minutes later I realized he wasn't in the room. We searched the whole house for him and found him behind a chair in the nursery."