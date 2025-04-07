Young mother introduces newborn baby to her dog – his reaction breaks her heart
Gus the pug reacted very differently to his owner's newborn baby than she had expected him to – and a video of the awkward first meeting is now viral.
In the video, Gus looks sadly into the camera of the new mother, who is back home after three days in the hospital.
"Gus was not happy," Frost concludes in the caption.
The mother told Newsweek the bittersweet story in more detail.
"I saw Gus when I walked in the door and he came up and sniffed me and looked at the baby in my arms," Frost said.
"A few minutes later I realized he wasn't in the room. We searched the whole house for him and found him behind a chair in the nursery."
Follow-up video shows happy ending for distraught pug
Gus had seemed distraught and refused to look her in the eye or come out from behind the chair, Frost said.
"We spent everyday together and I had never been away from him that long before," she explained.
"I think Gus seeing me come home with a baby confused him and he didn't know how to react. He was not happy."
She even briefly considered taking Gus to the vet but eventually found a simpler solution.
After a few weeks of treats and positive attention, Gus went back to his normal happy-go-lucky self after he realized that "everything was going to be okay."
Incidentally, the viral hit is actually a throwback video from 2021. After a brief false start, Gus and the baby eventually became best friends, as a followup video shows!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@heather.frosty