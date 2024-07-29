Dragonfly invasion descends on horrified beachgoers in shocking video!

Rhode Island - Beachgoers in the state of Rhode Island were surprised by a huge swarm of dragonflies this past weekend in shocking footage of the event!

Video footage from Misquamicut State Beach at the weekend shows a never-ending number of dragonflies sweeping between parasols, beach towels, and sandcastles.

Completely stunned by the unbelievable size of the swarm, many people pulled out their cell phones and filmed the incredible moment.

Dragonflies, who can reportedly fly up to 35 miles per hour, are one of the world's fastest insects.

This makes it even harder to imagine several million dragonflies thundering through the air at the same time.

Several eyewitnesses even spoke to the WCVB – and words like "invasion" and "apocalypse" were thrown around!

The dragonfly, with its compound eyes and transparent wings, is actually quite fascinating to look at and the bugs are usually considered to be more or less harmless.

These insects are even thought to be signs of good luck by some.