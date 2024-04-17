Elephant takes a stroll through traffic in wild Montana footage!

Butte, Montana - Residents in Butte, Montana were treated to a surreal sight on Tuesday as an escaped circus elephant took a leisurely stroll downtown!

Montanans were shocked to see an elephant strolling through the town of Butte! © screenshot/x/Brent Parker

The giant mammal named Viola escaped from her pen at the Jordan World Circus, which was currently performing in Butte, Montana.

She decided to bust out and go for a stroll down Harrison Avenue, when she was frightened by a truck backfiring, as multiple media outlets reported.

Traffic briefly came to a halt as video clips posted to X captured the wild scenes.

"The circus, of course, is very professional, and they had a professional trainer, and he was real calm and the animal was calm, and they were able to get her right back," Civic Center General Manager Bill Melvin told the Daily Montanan.

"It was not nearly as dramatic as you would think," he added – although some viewers might beg to differ!