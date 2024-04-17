Elephant takes a stroll through traffic in wild Montana footage!
Butte, Montana - Residents in Butte, Montana were treated to a surreal sight on Tuesday as an escaped circus elephant took a leisurely stroll downtown!
The giant mammal named Viola escaped from her pen at the Jordan World Circus, which was currently performing in Butte, Montana.
She decided to bust out and go for a stroll down Harrison Avenue, when she was frightened by a truck backfiring, as multiple media outlets reported.
Traffic briefly came to a halt as video clips posted to X captured the wild scenes.
"The circus, of course, is very professional, and they had a professional trainer, and he was real calm and the animal was calm, and they were able to get her right back," Civic Center General Manager Bill Melvin told the Daily Montanan.
"It was not nearly as dramatic as you would think," he added – although some viewers might beg to differ!
The escaped elephant didn't get far
Though the elephant didn't get very far from the circus – she only covered about 100 yards – the sight was big news in Butte.
No one was injured, and Viola's handlers had her back under control within 20 minutes. The only thing damaged was an old fence. The ease with which her handlers corralled the elephant might have something to do with the fact that she reportedly escaped twice before, in 2010 and 2014.
Butte resident Mataya Smith told NBC that residents reacted calmly to seeing an elephant in the road because they've got "plenty of experience with bison."
Cover photo: screenshot/x/Brent Parker