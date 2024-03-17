Emotional support alligator seized from New York home as thousands demand return
Hamburg, New York - Tony Cavallero has an unusual and beloved pet: a full-grown alligator called Albert whom he has cared for over the past 34 years. But tragedy struck last week when authorities seized Albert.
The giant reptile has been living in Tony's house in Hamburg, New York, for the last 34 years – more recently in a separate area with a swimming pool built especially for the beast.
Tony has never made a secret of his unusual pet. On the contrary, many neighbors have made the acquaintance of the gentle alligator over the years. Some particularly brave ones have even ventured into the pool to splash around with Albert.
But their happiness came to an abrupt end last Wednesday when armed officers stormed the house and confiscated Albert.
Tony is in despair and cannot understand why Albert was taken from him: "I can't express how much this is destroying my life," he wrote on Facebook.
Since the incident, Tony hasn't left his house and has hardly eaten or slept.
"I can't believe these people are so cruel," he said.
Albert the alligator petition gathers thousands of signatures
"They don't know anything about this animal. I know for a fact he wouldn't hurt anyone ever," Tony wrote on Facebook, adding that Albert is his "emotional support Alligator."
Tony doesn't know what will happen to him without Albert. He just wants his pet back and is worried that Albert isn't getting the care and love he deserves.
According to a statement from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, the alligator keeper was unable to provide proof of a valid license to keep the animal, which measures 11 feet and weighs in at 750 pounds.
Tony's crocodile license expired in 2021, but he has not renewed it. The animal, which has spinal complications and blindness in both eyes, has since been placed with a licensed caretaker.
The sad fate of Tony and Albert has moved people far beyond the neighborhood. Supporters have started a petition on Change.org, and more than 88,000 people have already signed it.
Meanwhile, Tony has announced he will take legal action. He intends to sue his way to a reunion with his beloved reptile friend.
Cover photo: Collage: Facebook/Tony Cavallaro