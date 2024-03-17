Emotional support alligator seized from New York home as thousands demand return

Hamburg, New York - Tony Cavallero has an unusual and beloved pet: a full-grown alligator called Albert whom he has cared for over the past 34 years. But tragedy struck last week when authorities seized Albert.

Tony Cavallero (r.) has cared for cuddly alligator Albert for more than three decades. The animal enjoyed great popularity in their Hamburg, New York, neighborhood. © Collage: Facebook/Tony Cavallaro

The giant reptile has been living in Tony's house in Hamburg, New York, for the last 34 years – more recently in a separate area with a swimming pool built especially for the beast.

Tony has never made a secret of his unusual pet. On the contrary, many neighbors have made the acquaintance of the gentle alligator over the years. Some particularly brave ones have even ventured into the pool to splash around with Albert.

But their happiness came to an abrupt end last Wednesday when armed officers stormed the house and confiscated Albert.

Tony is in despair and cannot understand why Albert was taken from him: "I can't express how much this is destroying my life," he wrote on Facebook.

Since the incident, Tony hasn't left his house and has hardly eaten or slept.

"I can't believe these people are so cruel," he said.