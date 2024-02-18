Exotic snapping turtle can only be saved with three pairs of gloves!
Cumbria, UK - An exotic animal has been discovered in a lake in the north of Great Britain!
The alligator turtle is known for its sharp mouth, and this guy can really snap.
However, it is normally native to North, Central, and South America, not the UK, but during a walk around Urswick Tarn, someone spotted a specimen of this armored lizard in the country.
Local councilor Denise Chamberlain reportedly fished the turtle out of the lake with other helpers. She was very worried about losing a finger to a bite, so she put on three pairs of gloves to be safe.
The snapping turtle, named Fluffy, was then taken to the vet.
However, according to him, the situation could have turned out not quite so "fluffy."
Alligator turtle could have wreaked havoc on the environment
"I'm sure if it was left there, it would be invasive and eat everything in the water," Dr. Dominic Moule told the BBC.
As Fluffy was still relatively young, there was nothing more to fear from her than a painful bite, but in its full-grown state and weighing around 170 pounds, it would have been much more dangerous for humans and nature.
It remains unclear exactly how the exotic tortoise made its way across the pond to the UK, but it's assumed that someone bought it and abandoned it.
Fluffy is now set to move on to a zoo.
