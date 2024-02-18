Exotic snapping turtle can only be saved with three pairs of gloves!

Cumbria, UK - An exotic animal has been discovered in a lake in the north of Great Britain!

It is unclear how Fluffy ended up on a British lake, as the species actually lives in America. © Screenshot/X/@MarioNawfal

The alligator turtle is known for its sharp mouth, and this guy can really snap.

However, it is normally native to North, Central, and South America, not the UK, but during a walk around Urswick Tarn, someone spotted a specimen of this armored lizard in the country.

Local councilor Denise Chamberlain reportedly fished the turtle out of the lake with other helpers. She was very worried about losing a finger to a bite, so she put on three pairs of gloves to be safe.

The snapping turtle, named Fluffy, was then taken to the vet.

However, according to him, the situation could have turned out not quite so "fluffy."