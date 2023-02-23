Florida bill would make it illegal for dogs to stick heads out of car windows

Tallahassee, Florida - A new Florida bill would ban cat declawing, animal testing for cosmetics, and dogs hanging their heads out of windows, among other things.

Florida Senate Bill 932 would make it illegal for dogs to hang their head out of cars. © 123rf/nataba

The most eye-catching part of Florida Senate Bill 932 would make it illegal for doggos to stick any part of their furry bodies out of windows.

But that's not the only restriction the bill filed by State Minority Democratic Leader Lauren Book would place on dogs in motor vehicles.

Dogs riding on the driver's lap or on motorcycles would also be no-nos. More understandably, so would riding on roofs, fenders, or the hoods of vehicles. In fact, dogs would need to be secured in size-appropriate crates or harnesses and be supervised by someone other than the driver.

Going for a joyride in the bed of a pickup would remain legal as long as the pooch was in a crate big enough for them to stand up and turn around in. Under the bill, violators would face noncriminal traffic infractions.

The proposed legislation would also change the rules for how other animals are treated, from cats to rabbits.