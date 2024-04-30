Florida dolphin killed by "highly pathogenic" bird flu in alarming development

Florida - Scientists are scrambling to work out how bird flu managed to infect a bottlenose dolphin found to have died from the pathogen off the coast of Florida.

A bottlenose dolphin is found to have died from a particularly pathogenic form of the bird flu virus. © IMAGO/Schöning

Researchers from the University of Florida on April 18 published a report in the journal of Communications Biology that revealed worrying details about a bottlenose dolphin found to have died from bird flu in Florida.

The animal was found to have died from, specifically, a "highly pathogenic avian influenza A (HPAIV) virus" that seems resistant to currently available drug treatments.

It's the first time that the dangerous avian virus, which only recently made headlines for attacking Antarctica's penguin population and infecting a person in the US, has been detected in a dolphin off the Florida coast.

Scientists from the University of Florida first became aware of the case when they were notified of a dolphin in distress. Sadly, they were unable to help it before the virus had mutated, attacked the brains and lungs, and caused the dolphin's death.

According to the report, the scientists discovered that this highly mutated version of the virus hardly responded to drug treatments commonly used to combat bird flu.

"We still don't know where the dolphin got the virus and more research needs to be done," Richard Webby, director of the WHO Collaborating Center for Studies on the Ecology of Influenza in Animals and Birds, said in a statement, per Newsweek.