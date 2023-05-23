Florida man loses a limb in horrific alligator attack outside bar

Port Charlotte, Florida - A 23-year-old Floridian lost an arm after being viciously attacked by an alligator outside a bar in Port Charlotte, Florida.

According to local outlet The Daily Sun, the man was next to a pond located behind a bar called Banditos Bar when the horrific incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A witness who was in the bar at the time told the Sun that he heard screaming coming from outside. He rushed out, only to be greeted by a gruesome scene.

The victim was desperately swimming back ashore, crying out for help, and the Good Samaritan dragged him out of the water, even though he was scared of getting too close, "because it was dark out."

A spokesperson for Charlotte County Fire and EMS told the Associated Press that the injured man was quickly airlifted out of the area and taken to Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers, where his arm had to be amputated.

Meanwhile, the gator responsible for the attack was captured and put down by trappers later on Sunday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The reptile was reportedly a 10-foot-5 giant.