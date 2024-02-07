Florida teen reels in enormous fish in catch of a lifetime

Sarasota, Florida - A 17-year-old probably made the catch of his life on Saturday when he reeled in a monster fish in Sarasota, Florida .

Isaac Francis regularly shares his fishing skills on Instagram, with his recent catch of a 250-pound goliath grouper making waves on the internet. © Screenshot/Instagram/isaac_francis07

Isaac Francis and some of his friends from Riverview High School in Florida cast out their fishing rods when the junior's line suddenly went tight.

"Snagged a little something off the beach," Francis shared on Instagram along with photos of his enormous catch.

It turns out the 17-year-old had hooked a nearly 250-pound goliath grouper!

Francis' buddies helped him bring the colossus ashore at Turtle Beach in Sarasota, where they snapped photos of the rare catch before releasing the fish in accordance with state rules, Fox News reported.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website explains that the goliath grouper's skeletal structure cannot support the animal's weight outside the water, potentially leading to fatal injuries.