Florida woman's encounter with alligator gets even crazier with rare wild cat cameo!

Polk County, Florida - Alligators crossing the road in Central Florida is so common that Cathy Terry calls the occurrence a "Polk County traffic jam," but she still tried to snap a pic. To her surprise, that's not the only animal she caught on camera!

A woman from Florida was watching this alligator cross the road when a bobcat bounded out of the brush! © screenshot/Facebook/Cathy Terry

Florida is full of wildlife, from alligators to wild boars, and many of these critters waddle their way across the road.



But Cathy Terry was lucky enough to catch a glimpse – and a pic – of a much rarer animal: a bobcat!

She told Newsweek that she was sitting in her car when she saw a gator ambling across the road.

As she was taking a photo, "All of a sudden, really fast, the bobcat darted out of the brush and I caught my breath and said, 'No way!'"

Bobcats are considered very rare in Florida. There may only be between 3,000 to 4,000 of wildcats in the whole state. These animals usually hunt at night, which makes catching a pic of one quite a feat.