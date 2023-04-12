Florida woman's encounter with alligator gets even crazier with rare wild cat cameo!
Polk County, Florida - Alligators crossing the road in Central Florida is so common that Cathy Terry calls the occurrence a "Polk County traffic jam," but she still tried to snap a pic. To her surprise, that's not the only animal she caught on camera!
Florida is full of wildlife, from alligators to wild boars, and many of these critters waddle their way across the road.
But Cathy Terry was lucky enough to catch a glimpse – and a pic – of a much rarer animal: a bobcat!
She told Newsweek that she was sitting in her car when she saw a gator ambling across the road.
As she was taking a photo, "All of a sudden, really fast, the bobcat darted out of the brush and I caught my breath and said, 'No way!'"
Bobcats are considered very rare in Florida. There may only be between 3,000 to 4,000 of wildcats in the whole state. These animals usually hunt at night, which makes catching a pic of one quite a feat.
Florida woman takes to Facebook to share her story
Cathy Terry told Newsweek that she was fully aware of how special the moment was: "I thought I'd better get a pic with both and a video or nobody would believe me."
She immediately shared pics and a clip of the wild sighting to Facebook with the cation : "One of the most amazing things I've EVER seen.[...] It was AWESOME!!!!!!! Once in a lifetime."
As soon as she posted the pic and clip to her Facebook page, and the likes started pouring in. The post has had a whopping 89,000 views since the end of March.
The big cat didn't end up eating alligator for lunch. Cathy says the reptile made it to the pound, and the big cat stalked off to relax under some nearby trees.
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/Facebook/Cathy Terry