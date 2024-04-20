Giant gator shocks Florida homeowner: "I have an alligator in my house!"
Venice, Florida - Mary Hollenback from Venice, Florida, recently thought someone had wandered into her house by mistake. Upon investigation, she found that the unexpected visitor was huge alligator!
When Hollenback heard the sound of the front door, she thought someone had accidentally walked into the wrong house.
The Floridian told The Dodo that accidental guests aren't too unusual, as the houses in her neighborhood all look alike.
When the unsuspecting homeowner got up to tell the guest to leave, she got the surprise of a lifetime.
Instead of a confused human, she found a huge alligator hanging out in her entranceway!
"My first thought was, 'I have an alligator in my house!'" Hollenback told the Dodo. "My second thought was, 'How the heck am I going to get him out?'"
To make matters worse, the alligator didn't stay put, the big beast started to move through Hallenback's house.
Huge alligator had be carried out of Florida home
After recovering from the initial shock, Hollenback got to safety and called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for help.
Soon after, officers and animal wranglers arrived. At that point, the alligator wasn't happy because the slippery floors of Hollenback's made it difficult for it to move.
It took the officers a few minutes of wrestling to catch the eight-foot-long alligator and carry it out of Hollenback's house.
The homeowner was surprised that her unwanted guest only left a few scratches on her cabinet doors – and that it ventured in at all!
"Gators don't usually get inside peoples' homes," she said.
Officers relocated the wayward gator to a safer spot far from the Hollenback's home.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Florida Alligators