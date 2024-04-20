Giant gator shocks Florida homeowner: "I have an alligator in my house!"

Venice, Florida - Mary Hollenback from Venice, Florida, recently thought someone had wandered into her house by mistake. Upon investigation, she found that the unexpected visitor was huge alligator !

A Florida woman was shocked to find that her unwanted guest was a huge alligator! © Screenshot/Facebook/Florida Alligators

When Hollenback heard the sound of the front door, she thought someone had accidentally walked into the wrong house.

The Floridian told The Dodo that accidental guests aren't too unusual, as the houses in her neighborhood all look alike.

When the unsuspecting homeowner got up to tell the guest to leave, she got the surprise of a lifetime.

Instead of a confused human, she found a huge alligator hanging out in her entranceway!

"My first thought was, 'I have an alligator in my house!'" Hollenback told the Dodo. "My second thought was, 'How the heck am I going to get him out?'"

To make matters worse, the alligator didn't stay put, the big beast started to move through Hallenback's house.