Giant snake crashes Arizona wedding – until bride's sister takes action!

Florence, Arizona - A giant snake crashed an Arizona wedding, but this bride's sister wasn't about to let the reptile ruin the big day!

A giant snake crashed an Arizona wedding, but this bride's sister wasn't about to let the reptile ruin the big day! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sandraleos22

There are many wedding crashers, but rarely are they as unwelcome as this one: a huge snake.

The bride's sister Erika Rodriguez intervened with a rescue operation that not only impressed the wedding guests but also an audience of millions on TikTok.

Two clips show Erika Rodriguez taking quick action to remove the nonvenomous reptile with her bare hands.

While the snake slithers down a staircase and the other guests flee, the brave young woman sets her sights on it.

Rodriguez grabs the snake and lifts it by the tail in front of the other guests, calmly walking with it to the street.

While several guests enthusiastically pull out their cell phones to film the action, the bride's sister releases the snake at a safe distance.

"Why isn't that girl scared of anything?" guests in the video ask.

The young woman told FOX10 that her favorite TV show as a child was The Crocodile Hunter, a show where the late Steve Irwin handled lots of snakes.

She's definitely done him proud.