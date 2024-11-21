Giraffes may soon end up on endangered list, US officials warn

Washington, DC - The US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) proposed on Wednesday that giraffes should be added to the endangered species list due the alarming rate at which their populations are declining.

Giraffes are being added the endangered species list due to steep population decline. © Unsplash/Pawel Czerwinski

On Wednesday, the FWS used a mechanism in the Endangered Species Act (ESA) to propose the listing of various giraffe species as either endangered or threatened, a move considered to be a world-first for the animals.

Giraffes have been declining in numbers due to a combination of poaching, habitat loss, and climate change over four decades.

Since 1985, populations of the West African, Kordofan, and Nubian giraffe species have declined by approximately 77%, pushing them into the range the FWS would consider "endangered."

Having been listed as endangered or threatened, giraffe species would receive federal protection.

Under the ESA, if an animal is endangered, the likelihood is high that it could face future extinction.

The FWS said that by classifying various giraffe species as endangered it would be able to reduce illegal hunting and trade, increase funding for conservation, and provide financial systems to assist in the preservation of giraffes.