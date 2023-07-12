Great white sharks take over Cape Cod as study finds concentration in the world!

Cape Cod, Massachusetts - Researchers recently found that Cape Cod may boast the highest density of great white sharks in the whole world.

Cape Cod may be home to the highest shark density in the world. © 123RF/surz

Sharks and beachgoers may have something in common: they both love Cape Cod.

Researchers at the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (AWSC) recently told National Geographic they now know how many sharks hang out in the waters of the popular northeast vacation spot.

Spoiler alert: it's a lot.

According to the report, somewhere between 800 and 900 sharks swam along 560 miles of protected coastline near Cape Cod between 2015 and 2018. This estimate, which researchers made using acoustic tracking, photographic identification, and statistical modeling, is surprising.

In comparison, only 300 sharks are estimated to swim around California's central coast. Researchers say there are between 800 and 1,000 sharks around the area known as Shark Ally around South Africa's Dyer Island.

Megan Winton, a scientist whose data is still in the pre-publication stage, told National Geographic, that this number means Cape Cod has "potentially the highest density of sharks in the world."