Grizzly bear fatally attacks couple in Canadian national park

The fatal attack occurred in Banff National Park in the Canadian province of Alberta.

According to a report from CBC over the weekend, the incident occurred in the country's oldest national park in the western province of Alberta, and the couple's dog was also killed in the attack.

"They were long-term partners who loved the outdoors and were inseparable," the station quoted a family member saying. "They lived for being in the backcountry and were two of the most cautious people I know."

The report said the victims knew and followed common rules to protect themselves from bear attacks.

The park agency had received a tip about a possible bear attack via a GPS device as early as Friday evening, the agency wrote on Facebook Sunday, but a helicopter could not take off because of bad weather.

A team specially trained for wildlife attacks had taken the overland route to the Red Deer River Valley in Banff National Park, it said, but it was too late.