Grizzly bear fatally attacks couple in Canadian national park
Vancouver, Canada - A grizzly bear attacked and fatally injured a couple, according to Canadian media.
According to a report from CBC over the weekend, the incident occurred in the country's oldest national park in the western province of Alberta, and the couple's dog was also killed in the attack.
"They were long-term partners who loved the outdoors and were inseparable," the station quoted a family member saying. "They lived for being in the backcountry and were two of the most cautious people I know."
The report said the victims knew and followed common rules to protect themselves from bear attacks.
The park agency had received a tip about a possible bear attack via a GPS device as early as Friday evening, the agency wrote on Facebook Sunday, but a helicopter could not take off because of bad weather.
A team specially trained for wildlife attacks had taken the overland route to the Red Deer River Valley in Banff National Park, it said, but it was too late.
Grizzly bear euthanized after fatal attack
During the operation, the team found two deceased humans and also discovered a grizzly bear that was behaving aggressively, adding that the animal was euthanized to protect the public.
Parts of the national park were temporarily closed, the statement added.
Fatal bear attacks on humans are extremely rare, an expert told the station, and to protect against attacks, she advised traveling in groups, making loud noises, and carrying bear spray.
It was initially unclear how Friday's attack could have occurred. "This is a tragic incident," the agency announced, offering condolences to families and friends of the victims.
Cover photo: Collage: ROBYN BECK / AFP & IMAGO / Design Pics