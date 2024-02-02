Groundhog Day 2024: Punxsutawney Phil and Staten Island Chuck's predictions are in!

Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania - Happy Groundhog Day 2024! The woodchucks are out, and their predictions are in. The most famous of these animal prognosticators, Punxsutawney Phil, did not see his shadow!

Punxsutawney Phil didn't see his shadows on Groundhog Day 2024, which means an early spring could be on its way! © JEFF SWENSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per the wisdom of the woodchucks, if these fuzzy animals see their shadows, there will be six more weeks of winter. If they don't, spring is on its way.

Many look to Pennsylvania's legendary Punxsutawney Phil for the most accurate prediction.

He came out of his den at 7:24 ET and was greeted by a large, rambunctious crowd, that had been celebrating since the early hours.

With the help of his handlers, Phil's prediction was read aloud by Vice President of the Groundhog Club Dan McGinley, wearing his traditional tailcoat and top hat.

Phil did not see his shadow, so if you believe this animal lore, we're in for an early spring!