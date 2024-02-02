Groundhog Day 2024: Punxsutawney Phil and Staten Island Chuck's predictions are in!
Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania - Happy Groundhog Day 2024! The woodchucks are out, and their predictions are in. The most famous of these animal prognosticators, Punxsutawney Phil, did not see his shadow!
Per the wisdom of the woodchucks, if these fuzzy animals see their shadows, there will be six more weeks of winter. If they don't, spring is on its way.
Many look to Pennsylvania's legendary Punxsutawney Phil for the most accurate prediction.
He came out of his den at 7:24 ET and was greeted by a large, rambunctious crowd, that had been celebrating since the early hours.
With the help of his handlers, Phil's prediction was read aloud by Vice President of the Groundhog Club Dan McGinley, wearing his traditional tailcoat and top hat.
Phil did not see his shadow, so if you believe this animal lore, we're in for an early spring!
Staten Island Chuck concurs with his rival's prediction
According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Phil's predictions for the last decade have only been spot on about 40% of the time.
In 2023, Phil saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter. Staten Island Chuck, his rival at the Staten Island Zoo, disagreed and declared an early spring.
But this year, both woodchucks are on the same page!
Early spring could be on its way!
Cover photo: JEFF SWENSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP