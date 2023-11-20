Hawk flies through coffee shop window, havoc ensues!

Rhode Island - A hawk crashed through the front window of a coffee shop in Rhode Island on Wednesday and caused quite a scene!

Patrons at this coffee shop got a shocking visit from a hawk when it crashed through the front window! © Screenshot/Facebook/The Coffee Exchange

"This is the first time in 40 years that we’ve had a hawk come into the building," Charles Fishbein, the owner of the Coffee Exchange, told WSAZ.

"It spilled coffee everywhere, glass everywhere," Charles said. "His talons were on [a] woman’s leg, and the bird looked somewhat like it was disoriented. It wasn’t moving."



Two café employees jumped into action, racing over to help the woman with the animal attached to her leg.

Charles said they were able to get the talons off, adding, "There was a little bit of blood... nothing serious."