Hero rat breaks world record for sniffing out unexploded mines and bombs in Cambodia!

Preah Vihear, Cambodia - Ronin, a rat trained to sniff out explosives, has earned an entry in the Guinness Book of Records after finding an unprecedented 109 landmines and 15 items of unexploded ordnance in Cambodia's northern Preah Vihear Province.

Ronin, a five-year-old rat, has been honored by the Guinness Book of Records after sniffing out over 100 unexploded landmines and bombs in Cambodia. © Screenshot/apopo.org

Belgian aid organization APOPO revealed Ronin's achievements on Friday, World Rat Day, which is marked every year on April 4.

Ronin, an African pouched rat, secured the record after being put to work in August 2021, beating all his peers. The five-year-old rodent is the most successful in APOPO's history going back 25 years.

Ronin is described as "hardworking but also friendly and relaxed."

APOPO's Lily Shallom said: "Ronin's success likely comes from his sharp focus, strong work ethic and love of problem-solving. His intelligence and natural curiosity help him stay engaged. Finding landmines is like a fun game to him and no two days are the same," she added.

The rats are too light to detonate landmines and are able to track down the explosives in landmines faster than traditional metal detectors. Along with Vietnam and Laos, Cambodia continues to suffer the deadly effects of US wars even decades after the bombings ended, with hundreds of thousands being killed or injured by unexploded ordnance.

According to APOPO, there are more than 300 so-called HeroRATS working on various projects.

Phanny, Ronin's handler paid tribute to her charge. "Ronin's achievements are a testament to the incredible potential of positive reinforcement training. He's not just an asset, he's a valued partner and colleague," she said.