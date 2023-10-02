Holy camel! Parade of pets blessed at New York cathedral

New York, New York - New York worshippers celebrated mass at St. John the Divine Cathedral on Sunday alongside hundreds of animals – including a camel, a pony, snakes, ostriches, geese, cats, and dogs – which all queued up for blessings of their own.

A camel walks down the aisle during the Procession of Animals at the St. Francis Day Service at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City on October 1, 2023. © Leonardo Munoz / AFP

The Manhattan Episcopal church invited its four-legged guests – or no-legged, in the case of the snakes – to mark the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, known as the patron saint of pets and animals.



Sunday's ceremony was a special milestone for the parish, which has not held a traditional first-weekend-of-October animal blessing since 2018, due to a fire and then the Covid-19 pandemic.

Animal-lovers of many faiths brought their furry friends to receive a little extra grace, including Jon Shweky, who is Jewish, and Christine Cookman, who is Catholic. They brought their black labrador, who is training to become a guide for the blind starting in November.

"We wanted to bring him for a blessing before he went in (to become a guide dog), for a good health and good luck," Cookman told AFP.

"It's such a spiritual (and) amazing thing to be involved with a church that recognizes the soul of animals," she added.