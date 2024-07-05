"Horrendous" shark attacks cause terror on Fourth of July beach day
Cameron County, Texas - Beachgoers in Cameron County, Texas, faced four encounters with a shark in just one day as the beach was plagued by attacks on Thursday.
The incidents were announced by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Agency and are all said to have occurred on the beach at South Padre Island.
The two people who were bitten were taken to the hospital, while another was flown out for further treatment. The severity of the injuries is not yet known.
Footage posted on social media shows a suspected victim of the recent shark attack. In the video, a woman can be seen lying injured on the beach, surrounded by scores of beachgoers.
She is apparently missing a chunk of calf from her left leg, and the video also shows a shark still swimming around near the shore.
"The County wants to extend its thoughts and prayers to the victims and families of these extremely rare and unusual attacks," District Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. said in a press statement.
He also thanked the "good Samaritans" on the scene who first attended to the injured.
According to WKMG-TV, there was another shark attack at New Smyrna Beach in Florida on Thursday afternoon, where a 21-year-old man was reportedly bitten on his right foot.
