Horror from the sea: What kind of creature is this?

In a newly surfaced video, a person holds several elongated fish in their hands. What are these sea creatures all about?

By Benjamin Richter, Steffi Feldman

Australia - The world's oceans are home to more than 2 million species of marine animals, many of which are still largely unknown to us. Case in point... whatever this discovery from Australia is!

The animal is called Amblyopinae – aka "eel gobies" or "worm gobies" – and is part of the goby family, a species that includes some 2,500 members.  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@coreyewings

This video of a strange sea creature has gone viral after being posted by YouTuber Corey Ewings on Instagram.

With a body of roughly 10 inches long and fins connected by a membrane, these sharp-toothed creatures often live in the mud as bottom dwellers of the ocean's intertidal zone.

They feed primarily on worms and small fish, retreating into small mud caves at low tide. In some areas of Japan, eel gobies are considered a delicacy.

The mere sight of these off-putting critters reminded many users of the chest-bursting space monsters from the Alien franchise.

Anyone worried about stepping on the odd creature during a day at the beach can rest assured – unless you're frolicking along the coast of Queensland, Australia in the Western Pacific.

It just always has to be Australia, doesn't it?

