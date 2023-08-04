Horse catches some Z's on the beach and melts hearts in dreamy TikTok

New South Wales, Australia - Everyone deserves to take a load off. A video shows a horse taking a well-deserved break on a beach, and TikTok thinks the napping animal is as adorable as it gets.

This horse took a well-deserved nap on the beach, and the video of her dreaming is adorable! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/myhorsewillow

A TikToker named Rachel Vercoe loves to share videos of her life with her two horses Willow and Oakley and her dog Belle.

On Monday she shared a touching moment from one of her trips to the beach.

"We’d gone for a little ride on the beach then untacked and went back down to let them roll," Rachel wrote in the caption of the now-viral video.

"My friend's horse rolled then stayed laying down and ended up completely falling asleep and even dreaming! It was so cute, with my wonderful horse Willow watching over her," she gushed.

The sweet clip shows the horse catching some shut-eye on the beach, and even chewing on the sand in her sleep.