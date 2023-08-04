Horse catches some Z's on the beach and melts hearts in dreamy TikTok
New South Wales, Australia - Everyone deserves to take a load off. A video shows a horse taking a well-deserved break on a beach, and TikTok thinks the napping animal is as adorable as it gets.
A TikToker named Rachel Vercoe loves to share videos of her life with her two horses Willow and Oakley and her dog Belle.
On Monday she shared a touching moment from one of her trips to the beach.
"We’d gone for a little ride on the beach then untacked and went back down to let them roll," Rachel wrote in the caption of the now-viral video.
"My friend's horse rolled then stayed laying down and ended up completely falling asleep and even dreaming! It was so cute, with my wonderful horse Willow watching over her," she gushed.
The sweet clip shows the horse catching some shut-eye on the beach, and even chewing on the sand in her sleep.
TikToker are convinced the horse looks "blissful" and sweet
As the cute TikTok clip of the sleeping horse shows, Rachel's 11-year-old mare Willow is concerned about her buddy munching on the sand while snoozing and decides to nudge her with her nose.
TikTok users agree the clip is "the sweetest thing." One user was thrilled to see how peaceful the horse looked and dubbed her "blissful."
As animal experts at Livescience explained, horses tend to sleep standing up more often than lying down because getting back off the ground takes time and a lot of energy. Though for more restorative REM sleep, these large animals do have to lay down.
This horse must have felt super safe to lay on the beach and dream, and TikTokers are loving the ride.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/myhorsewillow