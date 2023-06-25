Too hot? Horse rescued from pool by fire department in wild video

In Florida, a horse apparently wanted to cool off and sat down in the pool. However, the animal could not get out of there. The fire department had to help.

Tampa, Florida - Heat waves aren't just a problem for humans! A horse in Florida apparently wanted to cool off by taking a dip in the pool, but the animal couldn't get out, and the fire department was called in to save the day.

Mo, the horse, jumped into the pool and couldn't get out.
Mo, the horse, jumped into the pool and couldn't get out.  © Screenshot/Facebook/Pasco Fire Rescue

Pasco Fire Rescue shared the details of the recuse of the horse, whose name is Mo, in a wild viral video.

According to the social media post, the animal "jumped into a swimming pool" after being spooked by another horse.

Local residents had tried in vain to pull Mo out of the cool water before firefighters arrived to take over the operation with their animal rescue equipment.

A special harness was put on Mo, and the horse was gently lifted out of the water with the help of a large crane as a kind neighbor talked the visibly confused animal through it.

Thankfully, the rescue proved successful, with the crew confirming that Mo was recovering well from the crazy incident.

Mo the horse was helped out of the pool by firefighters.
Mo the horse was helped out of the pool by firefighters.  © Screenshot/Facebook/Pasco Fire Rescue
The large horse had to be lifted with a special crane.
The large horse had to be lifted with a special crane.  © Screenshot/Facebook/Pasco Fire Rescue

"We are happy to report that the horse is in good condition! Thank you to everyone who responded and worked vigilantly to save a life!" the post said.

