House spider births an army of reinforcements in horrifying video

Live and let live! Ellinor Smith acted on this motto when she recently discovered a large spider in her room. Then something horrifying happened. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@thecornishcrafter

But the young woman was soon to regret her relaxed approach to the creepy crawlies.

A few days ago, Smith presented her dilemma in a now-viral TikTok video in which many small black dots can be seen on the walls and ceiling of her room: baby spiders!

"I'd say there were somewhere between 100-150 of them," the Englishwoman explained in an interview with Newsweek.

If you're afraid of spiders, you've definitely come to the wrong place with this video, with some admitting in the comments section that they couldn't possibly sleep in this environment.

Luckily for her, Smith takes a much more relaxed view of things, revealing how she deals with the problem.