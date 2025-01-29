House spider births an army of reinforcements in horrifying video
Cornwall, UK - Live and let live! Ellinor Smith acted on this motto when she recently discovered a large spider in her room. Then something horrific happened.
But the young woman was soon to regret her relaxed approach to the creepy crawlies.
A few days ago, Smith presented her dilemma in a now-viral TikTok video in which many small black dots can be seen on the walls and ceiling of her room: baby spiders!
"I'd say there were somewhere between 100-150 of them," the Englishwoman explained in an interview with Newsweek.
If you're afraid of spiders, you've definitely come to the wrong place with this video, with some admitting in the comments section that they couldn't possibly sleep in this environment.
Luckily for her, Smith takes a much more relaxed view of things, revealing how she deals with the problem.
Viral TikTok video shows British woman's creepy crawly dilemma
Because the young woman has an aversion to killing other living creatures, she chooses the hard way.
Smith tried to catch as many spiders as possible and put them out in the garden.
"I removed most of the baby spiders and the daddy and relocated them back outside alive because the amount of webs they were creating was getting a little out of hand," she said.
However, the mother spider continues to cause her big problems: "Mummy spider and some of her babies are still here... because mummy is too fast to catch!"
Many people are likely to be even more afraid of the eight-legged creatures after watching this video – what do you think?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@thecornishcrafter