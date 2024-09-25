Humpback whale almost accidentally swallows seal in shocking footage!

Port Angeles, Washington - A whale -watching tour in Washington took a wild turn as a humpback whale decided to have a very special meal.

A whale-watching tour in Washington took a wild turn as a humpback whale decided to have a very special meal. © Screenshot/Facebook/Blue Kingdom Whale and Wildlife Tours

A group of tourists were traveling with Blue Kingdom Whale and Wildlife Tours in the Strait of Juan de Fuca when they suddenly saw the mammal almost accidentally swallow a seal!

The organizer posted pictures on his Facebook page capturing the impressive moment.

The footage shows the humpback whale lifting the seal out of the water and into its mouth as it breaks the surface.

Expert Erin Gless told KING 5 News that the seal was probably looking for food and was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

However, the all-clear has been given to anyone who felt sorry for the seal, as humpback whales only feed on smaller fish and crustaceans through a filter.

Even if humpback whales were tempted, they would never be able to swallow something the size of a seal due to their small throats.