Hungry sheep eat more than 200 pounds of cannabis and begin acting "strangely"

Greece - In search of food, a flock of sheep in the Greek region of Thessaly discovered a greenhouse with cannabis - and quite literally grazed the entire plantation .

Sheep in Greece searching for food accidentally consumed over 200 pounds of medicinal cannabis. © IMAGO / SOPA Images

When his animals suddenly behaved strangely, the shepherd of the flock became suspicious, per The Newspaper.

According to the outlet, the man was surprised when all the animals suddenly tilted their heads to the side and twisted them in an unnatural way.

The Greek man then went in search of the cause of the bizarre behavior of his flock and quickly found it.

His sheep had probably entered a greenhouse in which medicinal cannabis was grown!

There, the big feast must have started quickly because the hungry animals are said to have digested a total of more than 200 pounds of the intoxicating plant - as made clear by their conspicuous behavior later!