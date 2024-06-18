Insanely tiny pony found stranded scared and alone in roadside ditch
Wales, UK - Kayleigh Tonkins was out walking her dog when she noticed a strange animal standing in a ditch next to the road.
"Hello! What are you doing there? Is this a real animal?" Tonkins asked the pony in a now-viral TikTok video.
"What the bloody hell are you?" she asked, adding, "I don't think I've ever seen anything so small."
When the Brit finally got the adorable white micro mini pony out of the ditch, she realized that it was smaller than her own dog!
"I think it's been dumped," she said and wondered how this sweet little guy could have possibly come to be lost all by himself in a ditch.
She would soon get her answer!
Where did this tiny white pony come from?
A follow-up video from Tonkins let concerned fans know that the little lost pony had a name as well as a loving home waiting for him.
"His name is Tommy and I found him 2 miles from his home," the rescuer wrote.
"After rescuing him from the forest I went for a drive and knocked on doors in the area and it turned out he was a very much loved pony with deformities from birth," she said.
Tommy the pony has since made another jailbreak – maybe he missed his new friends!
