Insanely tiny pony found stranded scared and alone in roadside ditch

Wales, UK - Kayleigh Tonkins was out walking her dog when she noticed a strange animal standing in a ditch next to the road.

"Hello! What are you doing there? Is this a real animal?" Tonkins asked the pony in a now-viral TikTok video.

"What the bloody hell are you?" she asked, adding, "I don't think I've ever seen anything so small."

When the Brit finally got the adorable white micro mini pony out of the ditch, she realized that it was smaller than her own dog!

"I think it's been dumped," she said and wondered how this sweet little guy could have possibly come to be lost all by himself in a ditch.



She would soon get her answer!