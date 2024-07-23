King Guard's guard horse bites into London tourist in shocking viral video!
London, UK - One tourist found out the hard way that you shouldn't get too close to the King Guard's horses!
A viral video posted to YouTube shows what happens if you ignore the big sign outside the Household Cavalry Museum that reads: "Beware – Horses might kick or bite. Don't touch the reigns."
It shows one unlucky woman trying to pose with a guard on horseback.
Out of nowhere, the large steed cranes its neck to the side and chomps down on the tourist's arm and chest.
She cries out and quickly retreats as soon as the horse releases her.
The visibly injured woman passes out from shock a few minutes later.
This isn't the first person these guard horses have injured
The isn't the first incident involving a King's Guard horse. In 2023, one woman got dragged off balance when a horse chomped on her ponytail, and another tourist was headbutted by a horse when they got too close for a photo.
Britain's Ministry of Defense told the New York Post at the time: "Signs clearly display warnings that animals may bite and for tourists to keep their distance. This is for the safety of those on duty and the public."
Cover photo: screenshot/YouTube/BUSKA IN THE PARK