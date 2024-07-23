King Guard's guard horse bites into London tourist in shocking viral video!

London, UK - One tourist found out the hard way that you shouldn't get too close to the King Guard's horses !

London tourist brutally bitten by King Charles III's guard horse. © screenshot/YouTube/BUSKA IN THE PARK

A viral video posted to YouTube shows what happens if you ignore the big sign outside the Household Cavalry Museum that reads: "Beware – Horses might kick or bite. Don't touch the reigns."

It shows one unlucky woman trying to pose with a guard on horseback.

Out of nowhere, the large steed cranes its neck to the side and chomps down on the tourist's arm and chest.

She cries out and quickly retreats as soon as the horse releases her.

The visibly injured woman passes out from shock a few minutes later.