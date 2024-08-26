Koala cuddling is getting banned across much of Australia: Why?

It's increasingly common to find koala cuddling banned across Australia. Why is it so bad to cuddle a koala, why are are advocates pushing for a nationwide ban?

By Evan Williams

Brisbane, Australia - Koala cuddling has long been popular with celebrities and public leaders, but the practice is increasingly being banned across Australia due to animal welfare concerns.

Is it okay to cuddle a koala, or is it cruel? © Unsplash/Ellicia To many travelers to Australia, the idea of getting up close and personal with one of the country's most iconic animals is a lifelong dream. Yet, for many, it is a dream left to tender its resignation. As people travel to areas of Australia known for their koala sanctuaries and native populations, they begin to notice something that a decade ago would have been incredibly unusual: Bans on the petting and holding of koalas. When you think about it, such bans are no surprise – koalas are a critically endangered species that need to be handled with care and attention – but that makes them no less disappointing. There is no nationwide ban on petting or cuddling koalas; it is a regional phenomenon or policies put in place by specific organizations, but advocacy groups are pushing to enforce a ban across all the states and territories. Yet that doesn't stop both tourists and unassuming Aussies from voicing their complaints and concerns. Many have even begun boycotting centers which have enforced a ban on cuddling. But what could possibly be behind this phenomenon? What is so bad about koala cuddling, and what are the rules?

Why is koala cuddling so bad?

Koalas can get seriously stressed by human interactions. © Unsplash/Jack McCracken Due to the slow metabolism of a koala, they sleep for the vast majority of each day – about 20 hours. They only wake up for a short and active period in which they must fit all their socializing – and also eat an extraordinary amount of eucalyptus leaves! These leaves are extremely hard to digest and provide very little sustenance, which is why they must be eaten in such a high quantity between lengthy rests. This is where the issue of koala cuddling comes in. "Some close encounters force them to be awake and active for hours on end," London-based animal welfare organization World Animal Protection told DPA. "Cuddling, holding or having a koala photo with a captive koala causes them silent stress." As a result of this stress, koalas can suffer from a range of health issues and struggle to live a happy and calm life, despite being looked after by professionals. This is what has driven many koala sanctuaries to ban the practice of koala cuddling, as Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary recently did. The sanctuary, which has been around since 1927, made the move after realizing the detrimental impact that cuddling was having on the animals they were trying to protect and look after. Instead, they opted for the new trend – up-close observation. "We love that there is a shift among both local and international guests to experience Australian wildlife up close, but not necessarily personal," Lone Pine's general manager Lyndon Discombe told DPA. Instead, guests can observe these fluffy fellows "Just doing what they do best – eating, sleeping and relaxing within their own space."

Is koala cuddling still allowed in Australia?

Koala cuddling is still legal across most of Australia. © Unsplash/Duc Nguyen Yes, koala cuddling is still legal across most of Australia, but there are a few exceptions to this rule. The state of New South Wales has implemented a set of guidelines that rigidly set out what is and isn't allowed. Specifically, the law restricts koala cuddling to "the extent of putting an arm around the koala while the animal remains on a fixed perch." In Queensland, the state in which Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary resides, koalas can only participate in three consecutive days of visitor interactions before receiving a full day of rest. Major zoos and wildlife facilities across the country are, however, starting to wake up to the issues around koala cuddling and are implementing bans. Restrictions are not seen as good enough for many animal protection groups, which seek a nationwide ban on koala cuddling. Some even ask for the term "cuddling" to be totally removed from the lexicon. "They are not adapted to having close contact with humans," a statement from World Animal Protection reads. "They can appear quite calm as they sit in someone's arms or on a prop, but this does not mean that they are not experiencing stress."