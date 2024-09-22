Live snakes fight in overhead light fixture for the creepiest mood lamp ever!

Dakabin, Australia - This family could hardly believe their eyes recently when they saw something suspiciously snake-shaped in the ceiling light of their home! They quickly reached for the phone to get professional help with the wild animals .

Josh Castle from the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers arrived to make a rescue shortly afterward, as the family had guessed from the movements that there must be at least one snake in their overhead lamp.

"They were caught in the skylight fixture so I untwisted that and they pretty much fell on me as I pulled it out," he told Yahoo News Australia this week.

The two male pythons were actually right in the middle of a fight when they tumbled to the ground!

Once down, the two immediately continued to grapple.

But why were the reptiles fighting – and how exactly had they gotten into the ceiling light?

