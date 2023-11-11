Long-lost animal named after David Attenborough rediscovered!

Papua, Indonesia - Scientists have rediscovered a long-lost spiky mammal species in the Indonesian Cyclops Mountains. They even managed to catch the small, shy animal on camera!

Scientists have rediscovered a long-lost spiky mammal species in the Indonesian Cyclops Mountains. They even managed to catch the small, shy animal on camera! © 123RF/filedimage

Sir David's long-snouted echidna, named after the British naturalist and author David Attenborough (97), has been photographed on a surveillance camera for the first time since 1961. The long-beaked echidna is classified as Critically Endangered.

Scientists from Oxford University were on a four-week expedition to Indonesia in June and July to see if they could catch one on camera, the Guardian reports. It looked like they were out of luck until they caught a glimpse of the cute critter on the last day of their adventure – on the last memory card from their trail cameras!

The team recorded three shots of the animal that boasts hedgehog-like spines, an anteater snout, and mole-like feet.

Lead biologist James Kempton found the images on the last memory card, retrieved from more than 80 trail cameras set up throughout the Cyclops Mountains.

"There was a great sense of euphoria," James said. "I shouted out to my colleagues that were still remaining… and said ‘we found it, we found it.'"