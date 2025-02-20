Lost baby seal mysteriously pops up in Connecticut town: "It was a seal in the street!"
New Haven, Connecticut - A baby seal caused a lot of questions when it appeared in the middle of a Connecticut town, completely out of its natural habitat.
When alert police officers arrived at the scene, they couldn't believe their eyes!
"I’m sure they thought it was a joke, but it was not," New Haven police officer Christian Bruckhart told WTNH.
"It was a seal in the street."
Officers initially cordoned off the area to protect the little guy and notified the nearby Mystic Aquarium.
"It definitely was concerning for us when we say he was amidst all that hustle and bustle of the city," Francesca Battaglia, an animal rescue technician at the aquarium, said.
This wasn't the first contact the seal had with animal rescuers, as it had been spotted in another town last week.
While the young seal still looked "bright and alert and looking good" then, the aquarium staff thought they could simply bring it back to a safe beach, but they were obviously very wrong.
The young seal was probably just following its instincts
When the seal was encountered again, it was next to the Shell & Bones Oyster Bar and Grill in New Haven.
"We don't know why it was here... I assumed it was for the clam pizza," joked Officer Bruckhart.
On re-examination, the animal was found to be slightly underweight, so it could be that it had escaped from the water to protect itself from stronger rivals.
The young animal has now been placed in the aquarium, where it will initially be nursed back to health by professionals.
The aim is of course to release the seal back into the wild, but this could take weeks or even months.
Cover photo: Screenshot/X/@NHPDnews