Lost baby seal mysteriously pops up in Connecticut town: "It was a seal in the street!"

New Haven, Connecticut - A baby seal caused a lot of questions when it appeared in the middle of a Connecticut town, completely out of its natural habitat.

The police officers were amazed when they discovered the baby seal in the middle of the road. © Screenshot/X/@NHPDnews

When alert police officers arrived at the scene, they couldn't believe their eyes!

"I’m sure they thought it was a joke, but it was not," New Haven police officer Christian Bruckhart told WTNH.

"It was a seal in the street."

Officers initially cordoned off the area to protect the little guy and notified the nearby Mystic Aquarium.

"It definitely was concerning for us when we say he was amidst all that hustle and bustle of the city," Francesca Battaglia, an animal rescue technician at the aquarium, said.

This wasn't the first contact the seal had with animal rescuers, as it had been spotted in another town last week.

While the young seal still looked "bright and alert and looking good" then, the aquarium staff thought they could simply bring it back to a safe beach, but they were obviously very wrong.

