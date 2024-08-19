Malaysia gives controversial "orangutan diplomacy" plan a twist

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Malaysia is inviting countries that buy its palm oil to adopt orangutans but leave them in their natural habitat, local media reported, tweaking a plan that originally sought to send some abroad.

A female Bornean orangutan carries her offspring at a rehabilitation center in Sepilok, Malaysia. © REUTERS

In a scheme modeled on China's "panda diplomacy," Malaysia announced in May that it would send the great apes as gifts to palm oil-purchasing countries, sparking an outcry among conservationists.



Orangutans are critically endangered, according to the WWF, with habitat loss due to logging and agricultural expansion – particularly palm oil plantations.

On Sunday, one day before World Orangutan Day, Plantation and Commodities Minister Johari Abdul Ghani said any gifted orangutans will stay in Malaysia, the official Bernama news agency reported.

"All conservation activities will be carried out in forest areas or forest patches in oil palm plantations with high conservation value," he said, according to Bernama.

"These... areas provide space for orangutans to move freely, find food, and reproduce without interference from humans or other activities."