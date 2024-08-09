San Diego Zoo throws a show to welcome back Chinese pandas

San Diego, California - California's San Diego Zoo pulled out all the stops Thursday to welcome the arrival of two new giant pandas from China , the first to be sent by Beijing to the US in 21 years.

Xin Bao eats in the Panda Ridge enclosure at the San Diego Zoo in California. © REUTERS

The young bears were greeted by children in panda hats and dignitaries, as well as a show including traditional Chinese dances.

Yun Chuan and Xin Bao appeared to be little moved by the performances and the symbolism of their arrival, at a time of gradually thawing US-China relations.

After traveling nearly 7,000 miles from the mountainous region of Sichuan, the two creatures are now the undisputed stars of the San Diego Zoo.

"My children only wanted to see two things in America: orcas and pandas," Guillaume Courcoux, a Swiss tourist whose family was among the spectators Thursday, told AFP. "They were very impressed."

California Governor Gavin Newsom celebrated the "panda mania" and declared August 8 "Panda Day" in the state.

"This is about something much deeper, much richer than just the two beautiful pandas we celebrate," the Democratic governor said. "It's about celebrating our common humanity. It's about celebrating the things that bind us together."