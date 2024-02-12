Many of the most "magnificent" migratory species at risk across the planet, UN report warns

Bonn, Germany - From African elephants searching for water, to turtles crossing seas to nest, and to albatrosses on their ocean-spanning search for food, the world's migratory animal species are under threat across the planet, according to a landmark report Monday.

Monarch butterflies are among the migratory species facing greater threats across the planet, a new report has found. © 123RF/hecke

The first-ever State of the World's Migratory Species assessment, which focusses on the 1,189 species covered by the UN Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), found that one in five is threatened with extinction and 44% are seeing their populations decline.



Humans are to blame, by destroying or breaking up habitats, hunting, and polluting areas with plastics, chemicals, light, and noise.

Climate change also threatens to interfere with migration routes and timings, by altering seasonal conditions.

"We are finding out the phenomenon of migration itself is under threat," CMS chief Amy Fraenkel told AFP, adding that the report should be a "wake up call about what's happening."

The report is released as over 130 signatory countries – with the notable absence of the United States, China, Canada, and Russia – gather for a conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from February 12 to 17.

Migratory species often rely on very specialized sites to feed and mate and their journeys between them can cross international borders and even continents.

Iconic species that make some of the most extraordinary journeys across the planet include the monarch butterfly, the humpback whale, and the loggerhead turtle.

"Today's report sets out the evidence that unsustainable human activities are jeopardizing the future of migratory species," said Inger Andersen, head of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).