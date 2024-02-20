Marsupial on the loose! Kangaroo jumps amok in Germany

Wadern, Germany - A rogue kangaroo ran out onto the road in Germany, of all places. You don't see that every day!

A 40-year-old woman was driving her car in Wadern, Germany when she encountered something they never managed to cover in the driver's handbook.

According to police, a kangaroo suddenly appeared in front of her car!

Yup, in Germany – a whole continent away from the kangaroo's native Australia.

The driver naturally assumed that nobody would believe her encounter, so she quickly managed to snap a photo of the animal.

Her photo shows a small kangaroo, which may be on the younger side due to its relatively smaller size.

The driver then dutifully reported the incident to the police, who initially had trouble figuring out who the critter belonged to or how it got to Germany in the first place!

Luckily, they were able to catch the animal less than 24 hours after its escape and the kangaroo is reportedly now back with its owner.