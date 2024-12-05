Monkey business goes down at the airport as wild animal runs amok!

Singapore - A monkey recently caused quite a stir when it ran around carefree at Singapore Changi Airport.

A monkey recently caused quite a stir when it ran around carefree at Singapore Changi Airport. © Screenshot/TikTok/@thesingaporeanson

A short TikTok clip captured the amusing scene in its entirety.

Onscreen text from the video reads, "everyone deserves a holiday."

The post's caption hilariously reads, "Monkey wants to check-in for his flight..."

An employee didn't want to let the monkey have free reign through the airport just like that and put the uninvited guest in his place without further ado.

The uniformed lady escorted the primate calmly toward the exit and stayed cool, calm, and collected.

Above all, her gestures – which were firm yet respectful – showed the wild critter the best and most direct way out of the airport.

According to local media reports, such encounters between monkeys and humans are not uncommon for the area.

The brave airport employee was celebrated for her chill and professional actions in the comments of the post.