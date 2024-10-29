This Moo Deng costume has already won Halloween this year!

Los Angeles, California - An early contender for the Halloween costume of 2024 has taken the internet by storm, much like its inspiration: the pygmy hippo Moo Deng!

Podcaster Kirbie Johnson showcased her amazing Moo Deng Halloween costume. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kirbiejohnson & IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Kirbie Johnson, the co-host of the Gloss Angeles podcast, blew the competition away with a post showcasing her astonishing creation.

Johnson had an assortment of makeup and prosthetics applied to her face and body, slowly transforming her into the much-beloved animal, who became a viral sensation this summer.

Speaking to People magazine about the transformation, Johnson said that she "knew the world's most beloved pygmy hippo had to be my costume this year."

Despite her determination, and the help of her friend and special effects makeup artist Ally McGillicuddy, the process was still rather difficult.

"It came together in a week, and it proved difficult because there are no Moo Deng costumes out there or baby hippo prosthetics, so we got as close as we could," Johnson said.

In a subsequent post, she celebrated Moo Deng, as well as the success of her hilarious Halloween costume, stating "Moo DENG? More like Moo DAMN!"