Moose on the loose serves epic wake-up call and a wild neighborhood roam

Westford, Massachusettes - A family from Westford, Massachusetts certainly got an unusual kick-start to their weekend when they were woken up by the sound of heavy footsteps from an animal visitor outside.

The lady moose roamed the streets of the small town of Westford. © Screenshot/Facebook/Westford Animal Control

On Friday morning at around 6:45 AM, Sherri LeDuc woke up as her home motion camera alerted her to a strange and loud sound in her yard.

She told Boston 25 that she then found a giant moose roaming around her house for about 10 minutes before it moved on down the street.

"The sound of its hooves hitting the pavement was so surreal and loud," she said.

According to Westford Animal Control, more residents in the neighborhood began alerting authorities around the same time of a moose on the loose.

The 400 pound female found herself in traffic, and in a dangerous plight.

"By this point she was exhausted, stressed and overheated by her travels," the animal experts said in a Facebook post. "Moose do not sweat and as a result are susceptible to over-heating!"

When she tried to jump a fence, she was too disoriented and fell, laying in the shade until help arrived.

Animal rescue teams sedated the animal, lifted her onto a truck, and diagnosed and treated her for "Winter Tick" – which may have led to her wandering.

With the help of local police, she was released back into the wild, and hopefully won't be wandering through residential neighborhoods anytime soon.