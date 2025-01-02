New manatee research reveals surprising truth about their origins!

Tampa, Florida - The iconic manatee may not actually be native to Florida, researchers suggest. Instead, they may have migrated to the state in search of warm, blue water.

Manatees may have migrated to Florida in search of warmer, blue waters. © unsplash/NOAA

Research into historical data undertaken by scientists at the University of South Florida (USF) and George Washington University (GWU) suggests that the manatee migrated to Florida as recently as the late 1700s.

Between 1300 and the mid-1800s, a period of intermittent cooling termed a "little" ice age may have made Florida's waters too cold for manatees. As the waters heated up, it's believed that they migrated north.

The threatened animal, which last year found itself at the center of legal action by activist groups, now number fewer than 9000 and faces increasing risk from environmental concerns and climate change.

"Manatees expanded in number and range across the Florida peninsula during the Territorial/Early Statehood and Early Modern Periods, first northward on the Atlantic Coast and later along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico," authors Thomas Pluckhahn and David Thulman write in the November study.

"These expansions track increasing human populations, associated anthropogenic landscape alterations, and social and policy changes."

According to the research article, populations of manatees were very low in the Precolonial and Colonial Periods, and may have migrated north from the Caribbean.