OnlyPaws campaign fetches big bucks with "sexy animals" and feet pics
Wichita, Kansas - The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) started a hilarious OnlyPaws campaign to spread awareness and give homeless animals a helping paw!
To help out abandoned four-legged friends, the Kansas Humane Society crafted an ingenious campaign earlier this year called OnlyPaws - an homage to the popular adult site OnlyFans.
"Times are TOUGH, and our pets need to pull their weight, so we’re selling their feet pics on the internet," their campaign announcement caption read.
The nonprofit shelter is dedicated to giving homeless animals in their community a second chance at a new life.
"For every $100 we raise, we’ll post a collection of our spiciest toe beans from a variety of species. All the money goes right back to caring for our incredibly sexy animals."
The idea proved worthy as the campaign raised over $8,000, even leading other animal advocacy groups to follow suit.
According to KHS Communications Director Jordan Bani-Younes, the funds play a vital role for the shelter in caring for their animals, going toward essential needs like food, vaccinations, and microchipping.
The response from animal lovers nationwide was nothing short of incredible, as thousands rushed to donate to the cause.
How did animal lovers react to the Kansas Humane Society's OnlyPaws campaign?
The OnlyPaws campaign has continued to garner praise from animal lovers and supporters nationwide, which has led to a flood of comments on the Humane Society's Instagram page.
"Dear KS Humane - whoever is running your social media, marketing, and development campaigns needs a raise. You're killing it. Love this!" one fan commented.
Another supporter wrote, "This is the best. A marketing win for sure....take all my money!"
The OnlyPaws campaign shows that a little creativity and some cute "toe-beans" can go a long way in supporting our furry friends.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kchumanesociety, UNSPLASH / fattycorgi, IMAGO / NurPhoto