OnlyPaws campaign fetches big bucks with "sexy animals" and feet pics

Wichita, Kansas - The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) started a hilarious OnlyPaws campaign to spread awareness and give homeless animals a helping paw!

The Kansas Humane Society developed a brilliant campaign called OnlyPaws to raise awareness for homeless dogs in Wichita, Kansas (stock images). © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kchumanesociety, UNSPLASH / fattycorgi, & IMAGO / NurPhoto

To help out abandoned four-legged friends, the Kansas Humane Society crafted an ingenious campaign earlier this year called OnlyPaws - an homage to the popular adult site OnlyFans.

"Times are TOUGH, and our pets need to pull their weight, so we’re selling their feet pics on the internet," their campaign announcement caption read.

The nonprofit shelter is dedicated to giving homeless animals in their community a second chance at a new life.

"For every $100 we raise, we’ll post a collection of our spiciest toe beans from a variety of species. All the money goes right back to caring for our incredibly sexy animals."

The idea proved worthy as the campaign raised over $8,000, even leading other animal advocacy groups to follow suit.

According to KHS Communications Director Jordan Bani-Younes, the funds play a vital role for the shelter in caring for their animals, going toward essential needs like food, vaccinations, and microchipping.

The response from animal lovers nationwide was nothing short of incredible, as thousands rushed to donate to the cause.