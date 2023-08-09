Owl drowning in pool saved by wild animal rescue operation!

Commack, New York - This animal rescuer put in a heroic effort to save a great horned owl from drowning – and the whole scene was caught on camera!

This great horned owl would have drowned were it not for animal rescuer Frankie Florida's heroic efforts!
Frankie Florida, the founder of the Strong Island Animal Rescue League, told Fox News that when he got a call about an owl stuck in a swimming pool in Commack, New York, he and his daughter rushed to the rescue.

She ended up filming the wild operation, which Florida then shared on Facebook.

The clip shows him scooping the big bird out of the pool and putting it into a plastic bin, while the pool owner repeatedly cries, "Oh my god!"

"I gotcha pal," the 48-year-old says as he puts the owl in the transport bin. He adds, " We're going to get you some help, right away. We’re gonna get you help right now, buddy!"

After rescuing the owl from almost certain drowning, Florida put the owl into a crate for transport.
Frankie was able to save the great horned owl.
Great horned owl on its way to recovery

Per Strong Island Animal Rescue League's Facebook post, the owl was "on its way to rehab" after being rescued from the pool.

Frankie Florida has been involved in animal rescue for 17 years, eight of which with his own organization. "We do it to make a difference… to be a voice for the voiceless. When no one else helps with the tough calls, that’s when we step in."

Why does he do it? "For the animals!"

