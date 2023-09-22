Pet photo exhibit kicks off in NYC with star-studded opening ceremony

New York, New York - New York City 's Fotografiska Museum has finally opened its much-anticipated exhibit, Best in Show: Pets in Contemporary Photography!

Emmy-winning actor Katherine Heigl attended the official opening of Best in Show at Fotografiska in New York City on behalf of her pet nutrition brand, Badlands Ranch. © Screenshot/TikTok/@mickmicknyc

The exhibit was made by Fotografiska in collaboration with the Badlands Ranch, a premium pet nutrition brand founded by Grey's Anatomy star Katherine Heigl.

Heigl attended the official exhibit opening on Thursday night in Manhattan.

A press release for the exhibit calls it "a joyful celebration of pets and our undying love for them" where visitors can "dive into the role our furry (and feathered) friends have played in culture and how they stand in as representations of status, power, loyalty, compassion, and companionship."

Best in Show - which features wall-to-wall very good boys and girls - runs from September 22, 2023, through January 2024. Featuring 24 artists and over 130 works of art, the exhibition is spread across two Fotografiska museum floors.

Best in Show was curated by Jessica Jarl, Fotografiska's Director of Global Exhibitions.

Offerings on display include documentary photos, candid snaps, and video works, as well as a few interactive tactile experiences.