Phillies fan tries to enter stadium with "emotional support" alligator

Baseball fan Joie Henney tried to get into the Philadelphia Phillies' stadium with his emotional support alligator Wally but was turned away at the gate.

By Malte Kurtz

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Some people like to go to the ballpark with friends or family, others with their date, but this baseball fan's scaly companion may never have been spotted in the stands before!

Joie Henney and his service alligator Wally were not allowed to watch the Philadelphia Phillies' baseball game at the stadium.
As fans filed in for the Philadelphia Phillies' home game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, emotional support alligator Wally was denied access to the stadium.

For his human, Phillies fan Joie Henney, Wally plays an important role in helping him cope with his depression, the Daily Star reported.

On social media, Henney documented his unsuccessful attempt to take his scaly friend to Citizens Bank Park.

While Wally was received with enthusiasm by fans outside the stadium gates, many of whom wanted to take pictures and even hug the TikTok-famous alligator, staff at the entrance were not quite so pleased.

Wally was denied access, even though the stadium rules state: "Guide dogs, service animals, or service animals in training are welcome. All other animals are prohibited."

Stadium staff send Wally the alligator home

Wally was adopted by Henney at the age of 14 months. Ever since, the two have even shared a bed, according to The Washington Post.

Instead of spreading fear and terror, Wally would much rather give a warm hug, the proud alligator dad said.

Even if he wasn't able to enter the stadium, Wally was still able to spread joy among baseball fans!

