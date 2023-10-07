Phillies fan tries to enter stadium with "emotional support" alligator

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Some people like to go to the ballpark with friends or family, others with their date, but this baseball fan's scaly companion may never have been spotted in the stands before!

Joie Henney and his service alligator Wally were not allowed to watch the Philadelphia Phillies' baseball game at the stadium. © Screenshot/X/philly_captain

As fans filed in for the Philadelphia Phillies' home game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, emotional support alligator Wally was denied access to the stadium.

For his human, Phillies fan Joie Henney, Wally plays an important role in helping him cope with his depression, the Daily Star reported.

On social media, Henney documented his unsuccessful attempt to take his scaly friend to Citizens Bank Park.

While Wally was received with enthusiasm by fans outside the stadium gates, many of whom wanted to take pictures and even hug the TikTok-famous alligator, staff at the entrance were not quite so pleased.

Wally was denied access, even though the stadium rules state: "Guide dogs, service animals, or service animals in training are welcome. All other animals are prohibited."