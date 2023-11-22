Pigs on the loose! Rescuers scramble to save 2,000 piglets in highway crash

Vandalia, Ohio - Loud squeals echoed on I-75 in Ohio when almost 2,000 pigs spilled out into the highway.

Piglets were scrambling on the highway after a truck accident in Ohio. © Screenshot/Facebook/City of Vandalia Division of Fire

Save the piggys!

According to Local 12, a tractor truck loaded with about 1,900 piglets overturned on the I-75 north ramp around 8 PM local time on Friday night.

Dozens of piglets took advantage of the situation and made a run for it. Videos showed firefighters and responders trying to catch the little runaways.

They were unsure how many got loose, and reported there were no known injuries.

Firefighters from the city of Vandalia posted photos on Facebook from the scene.