Plucky plumbers save parakeet stuck in a pipe!

Australia - In Australia, wild animals like to explore residential areas, but this isn't always a good idea!

This poor parakeet was stuck in a pipe and needed help getting out. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Wildcare

A rainbow-colored Pennant parakeet got stuck in a drainage pipe and needed human aid to get out in Greenleigh, Australia, as The Dodo reported.



Rescuers think the animal was trying to build a nest in the pipe when it got stuck.

Fortunately, the homeowner noticed the parrot and called wildlife conservationists and handymen for help. The woman had called the handymen because she thought they'd have the right tools to rescue the bird.

"I was already filled with dread," animal rescuer Maryanne Gates told The Dodo.

After all, it was getting dark and the poor bird was good and stuck.