Plucky plumbers save parakeet stuck in a pipe!
Australia - In Australia, wild animals like to explore residential areas, but this isn't always a good idea!
A rainbow-colored Pennant parakeet got stuck in a drainage pipe and needed human aid to get out in Greenleigh, Australia, as The Dodo reported.
Rescuers think the animal was trying to build a nest in the pipe when it got stuck.
Fortunately, the homeowner noticed the parrot and called wildlife conservationists and handymen for help. The woman had called the handymen because she thought they'd have the right tools to rescue the bird.
"I was already filled with dread," animal rescuer Maryanne Gates told The Dodo.
After all, it was getting dark and the poor bird was good and stuck.
Parakeet gets cut out of drainage pipe
Maryanne explained, "It can be tricky getting birds out of drainpipes, and it was late in the afternoon and would be dark soon. We get a lot of crimson rosellas (and other birds) down drainpipes at this time of the year because they are looking for somewhere to nest, and a drainpipe looks a bit like a hollow log."
Maryanne and the plumbers from Demetrius Plumbing and Earthworks decided to cut open the drainage pipe to reach the bird.
Thankfully, their intervention was a success! They were able to free the bird without injuring it. The poor parakeet was dehydrated, however, and went to the animal shelter for observation.
Maryanne released the Pennant parakeet back into the wild after 24 hours. Hopefully, it has learned that pipes aren't for nesting!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Wildcare