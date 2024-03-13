Raccoon wanders into McDonald's and TikTok loves the patrons' reactions!
Scarborough, Canada - Animals of all shapes and sizes get hungry, and what better place to go for a snack than McDonald's? Footage of a raccoon exploring through the burger restaurant has TikTokers in stitches!
Patrons at a Canadian McDonald's in Scarborough, Canada got a furry surprise when a raccoon wandered in.
One guest, Amine Hadji, caught the animal's appearance on camera and shared it to TikTok.
The hysterical video shows the critter mingling with the guests at the McDonald's and calmly walking around.
In the clip, the raccoon sniffs Amine Hadi's shoes and then stands on its hind legs to sniff a coat on the booth seat – probably looking for a snack!
TikTokers love how the raccoon and the patrons are so nonchalant about the animal interaction. In the clip, Amine even asks the little guy if it likes his shoes!
TikTokers hope the raccoon got a burger
The video of the raccoon sauntering through the Canadian McDonald's had TikTokers very amused!
It quickly amassed over a million views. Commenters loved how chill everyone in the eatery seemed to be.
One dubbed it "Toronto culture."
Another wrote, "The fact that these people sat there the whole time u bothered. I'm running and screaming."
TikTokers were especially into the person in the background yelling, "Get him a burger!" One user called that patron "so real for that."
Per Amine's responses in TikTok comments, McDonald's employees tried to lure the raccoon out with chicken nuggets. When the animal didn't go for the chicken, they chased him out with a broom.
The TikToker added that he watched the raccoon saunter away from the McDonald's once he was outside. Hopefully, the raccoon found a happy meal of his own!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@krinousec