Raccoon wanders into McDonald's and TikTok loves the patrons' reactions!

Scarborough, Canada - Animals of all shapes and sizes get hungry, and what better place to go for a snack than McDonald's? Footage of a raccoon exploring through the burger restaurant has TikTokers in stitches!

TikTok cannot get over how Canadian patrons at McDonald's reacted to a raccoon wandering through! © Screenshot/TikTok/@krinousec

Patrons at a Canadian McDonald's in Scarborough, Canada got a furry surprise when a raccoon wandered in.



One guest, Amine Hadji, caught the animal's appearance on camera and shared it to TikTok.

The hysterical video shows the critter mingling with the guests at the McDonald's and calmly walking around.

In the clip, the raccoon sniffs Amine Hadi's shoes and then stands on its hind legs to sniff a coat on the booth seat – probably looking for a snack!

TikTokers love how the raccoon and the patrons are so nonchalant about the animal interaction. In the clip, Amine even asks the little guy if it likes his shoes!