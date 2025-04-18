Raccoon with head stuck in sewer grate gets rescued by this unusual method

Holyoke, Massachusetts - A poor little raccoon had become wedged in a storm grate and was unable to move forward or backward. Fortunately, Fernando Riviera Jr. was on the scene!

After about 20 minutes, the raccoon was freed from its trap. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Holyoke Police Department

On Monday, he discovered the helpless animal at the edge of a park.

As the local police station was nearby, he was able to immediately flag down a couple of police officers to come and help.

The officers lifted the storm drain cover, but the raccoon was still stuck inside the bars.

Then Rivera came up with an unusual idea.

He opened two laundry detergent pods and used them to lubricate the raccoon's head to help get it unstuck from the metal bars.

The attempt to make the animal more slippery was successful, and after around 20 minutes of wrangling, the ordeal was over – the critter was free!

Professional animal rehabbers took care of the rest.

The police thanked the good samaritan later with a Facebook post for the helpful passerby who helped the animal without hesitation.