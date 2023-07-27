Killer crocodile's belly reveals gruesome discovery

Tawau, Malaysia - Wildlife rangers shot and killed a 13-foot-long alligator after a 60-year-old man disappeared. Upon cutting open the animal , they made a gruesome discovery.

Wildlife rangers in Malaysia made a gruesome discovery in the belly of a killer crocodile. © TED ALJIBE / AFP

When 60-year-old Addi Bangsa didn't return to his home in Borneo, Malaysia, his relatives alerted the local authorities.

After finding his boat in crocodile-infested waters, a search was launched, and everyone feared the worst.

After four days, rescuers were convinced that Addi had met an untimely end, as The Star reported.

Wildlife rangers, part of the search effort, examined all the crocodiles in an almost two-mile radius.

They determined that only one was an adult male large enough to be involved in a fatal attack. The other twelve animals were juveniles and thus were unlikely to have been involved.