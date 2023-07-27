Killer crocodile's belly reveals gruesome discovery
Tawau, Malaysia - Wildlife rangers shot and killed a 13-foot-long alligator after a 60-year-old man disappeared. Upon cutting open the animal, they made a gruesome discovery.
When 60-year-old Addi Bangsa didn't return to his home in Borneo, Malaysia, his relatives alerted the local authorities.
After finding his boat in crocodile-infested waters, a search was launched, and everyone feared the worst.
After four days, rescuers were convinced that Addi had met an untimely end, as The Star reported.
Wildlife rangers, part of the search effort, examined all the crocodiles in an almost two-mile radius.
They determined that only one was an adult male large enough to be involved in a fatal attack. The other twelve animals were juveniles and thus were unlikely to have been involved.
Malaysian man is killed by massive crocodile
Sabah Wildlife Department director, Augustine Tuuga, told the newspaper that after a process of "deduction and elimination," they shot the croc they thought was responsible. "The one they shot was the biggest in the search area," Tuuga added.
When rangers cut open the crocodile and checked the stomach contents, they made a gruesome discovery inside the massive reptile.
They found the 60-year-old's remains, including his crushed body and legs. The victims' family confirmed that the remains belonged to Addi Bangsa.
The authorities are examining the remains and still looking into the gruesome incident.
Cover photo: TED ALJIBE / AFP